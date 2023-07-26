J&K parties oppose proposal to empower LG with power to nominate Assembly members

Jammu and Kashmir mainstream political parties on Wednesday opposed the Centre’s likely plan to table a bill in the current session of the Parliament reserving seats by nomination for Kashmir Pandits and Pakistan occupied Kashmir migrants in legislative assembly.

The bill likely to be introduced by the government proposes two seats in the legislative assembly for migrant Kashmiri Pandits and one for Pakistan occupied Kashmir migrants living here.

The seats would be nominated by the LG as per the proposed bill and the nominated members would have the power to vote for electing the leader with majority in the house to become the chief minister.