JMM alliance govt introduced many welfare schemes in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the JMM-led alliance government has introduced various welfare schemes in the state and officials now visit every village to solve the problems of the people.

Addressing a public meeting in Kharswan assembly segment in Seraikela-Kharswan district in support of sitting MLA Dasrath Gagrai, Soren said when "We formed the government in 2019, we decided that our government will run from villages and not from state headquarters Ranchi".

Now government officials visit every panchayat and village to resolve the problems of people, Soren said referring to his government's "Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar" programme.

There were many people in remote villages who were unaware of their Block Development Officer or Circle Officer, Deputy Commissioner or Superintendent of Police.

"We have sent officials to every village and the outcome was very satisfactory," he claimed.

During the previous BJP government, Soren claimed that only a couple of people were getting old age pension or widow pension and when it came to our notice "we enacted a law and started giving pension to all old people and widow".

"The schemes of the previous governments used to be on paper only. We went to villages to understand the needs of the people and now people are getting benefits of the schemes", Soren said.

He appealed to people to vote for the JMM in the Assembly polls so that the "good work" of his coalition government would continue.