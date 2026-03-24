JMM’s independent Assam contest may fracture tribal vote, Congress cautions

The Congress has voiced concern over its ally, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), choosing to contest the upcoming Assam Legislative assembly election 2026 independently, warning that the decision could divide anti-BJP tribal votes.

The JMM on Monday unveiled a list of 21 candidates for the 126-member assembly elections scheduled for 9 April, signalling its intent to expand its political footprint beyond Jharkhand.

Reacting to the announcement, Congress leader Rakesh Ranjan said the party had anticipated a joint contest as part of a broader opposition alliance. He noted that senior Congress leaders, including Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, had engaged with JMM leadership in Jharkhand in an effort to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement.

“We had hoped to fight the elections together, but their decision to field candidates independently may fragment tribal votes,” Ranjan said, adding that both parties share the goal of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said the party had made a “serious and constructive” attempt to reach an understanding with JMM. According to him, Congress had proposed allocating between five and seven seats to its ally, along with organisational backing in constituencies where JMM candidates would contest.

“Our aim was to ensure JMM’s presence in the Assam assembly through a coordinated effort,” Kamlesh said. While refraining from assessing JMM’s electoral prospects, he cautioned that a separate contest could dilute the overall political influence of tribal communities by splitting their support base.