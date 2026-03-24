JMM’s independent Assam contest may fracture tribal vote, Congress cautions
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Monday unveiled a list of 21 candidates for the 126-member assembly elections scheduled for 9 April
The Congress has voiced concern over its ally, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), choosing to contest the upcoming Assam Legislative assembly election 2026 independently, warning that the decision could divide anti-BJP tribal votes.
The JMM on Monday unveiled a list of 21 candidates for the 126-member assembly elections scheduled for 9 April, signalling its intent to expand its political footprint beyond Jharkhand.
Reacting to the announcement, Congress leader Rakesh Ranjan said the party had anticipated a joint contest as part of a broader opposition alliance. He noted that senior Congress leaders, including Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, had engaged with JMM leadership in Jharkhand in an effort to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement.
“We had hoped to fight the elections together, but their decision to field candidates independently may fragment tribal votes,” Ranjan said, adding that both parties share the goal of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam.
Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said the party had made a “serious and constructive” attempt to reach an understanding with JMM. According to him, Congress had proposed allocating between five and seven seats to its ally, along with organisational backing in constituencies where JMM candidates would contest.
“Our aim was to ensure JMM’s presence in the Assam assembly through a coordinated effort,” Kamlesh said. While refraining from assessing JMM’s electoral prospects, he cautioned that a separate contest could dilute the overall political influence of tribal communities by splitting their support base.
The constituencies where JMM has fielded candidates include Mazbat, Biswanath, Khumtai, Chabua, Gossaigaon, Rangapara, Margherita, Naharkatia and Titabor.
The party’s decision is part of a broader strategy to shed its image as a Jharkhand-centric outfit and tap into Assam’s sizeable tribal population, particularly tea garden workers with ancestral links to the Chhotanagpur region. JMM leaders argue that these communities have long faced socio-economic challenges that require stronger political representation.
The development comes despite the continued partnership between Congress, JMM and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Jharkhand, where the alliance secured a second consecutive term in power last year, winning 56 out of 81 assembly seats.
With the Assam polls approaching, the lack of a united opposition front could reshape electoral dynamics, particularly in constituencies with significant tribal populations.
With PTI inputs
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