JNU rusticates entire JNUSU leadership, students say UGC protests the reason

Nearly a decade after the Modi government launched a crackdown on Jawaharlal Nehru University over alleged 'anti-national' sloganeering in 2016, the campus is once again at the centre of a major confrontation. While the pretext this time is different, the nature of the assault remains strikingly similar.

In an unprecedented move, the JNU administration has suspended all four elected office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) — the president, vice-president, general-secretary and joint secretary — and declared the campus out of bounds for them. Former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar has also been handed the same punishment.

Current JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika Babu, general-secretary Sunil Yadav, joint secretary Danish Ali, and former president Nitish Kumar have each been fined Rs 20,000 and barred from the campus for the winter and monsoon semesters of 2026.

The action follows a proctorial inquiry into an incident on 21 November 2025, during which students allegedly damaged facial recognition gates and CCTV cameras at B.R. Ambedkar Central Library, causing losses estimated at Rs 20 lakh.