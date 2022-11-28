Jolt to BJP in Gujarat: Former minister Jay Narayan Vyas joins Congress ahead of state assembly polls

In a jolt to the incumbent BJP in Gujarat, four-time MLA and former Cabinet Minister of Government of Gujarat in charge of Health & Family Welfare department, Jay Narayan Vyas along with his son Samir Vyas has joined the Congress.

Congress President Mallikarajun Kharge and Gujarat Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot facilitated Vyas' joining Congress in Ahmedabad.

Vyas, who was a minister in Modi's cabinet from 2007-20012, resigned from the saffron party that had been his home for 32 years, citing personal reasons.

Vyas attacked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and called them “Banyan tree” after joining Congress.

“I was seeing that a banyan tree was getting bigger there and you know nothing grows under the banyan tree. One more banyan tree got added to the first one and so if you dismiss the entire Cabinet nothing happens. If Gujarat is being run by such leaders, then I think it is not in the interest of the state,” said Vyas without naming Modi or Shah.