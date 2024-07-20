Kanwar Yatra order: After Owaisi's 'Judenboycott', Sibal calls it divisive

Allegations about 'communal politics' associated with this year's upcoming Kanwar Yatra are gaining steam. Following criticism from the Congress and the ruling BJP's own allies JDU, LJP, and RLD, two renowned lawyers have now joined in, denouncing the Yogi government's directive for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh to display their owners' names. These lawyers have accused the BJP of indulging in divisive politics.

Former Union minister, lawyer, and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday criticised the Yogi Adityanath government's order for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, calling it a "divisive agenda."

In a post on X, Sibal remarked, "Kanwar Yatra Route: UP directs eateries, including roadside carts, to display the names of owners! Is this the route to a 'Viksit Bharat'? Divisive agendas will only divide the country!"