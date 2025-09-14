Kamal Nath: BJP staging ‘drama’ on 27% OBC quota in MP
Mohan Yadav-led BJP government is using court procedures and legal advice as a shield to delay action, claims senior Congress leader
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday, 14 September, accused the Madhya Pradesh BJP government of staging a “drama” around the 27 per cent OBC reservation, alleging that the ruling party was actively working to deny the community its rightful share.
Nath highlighted that in 2019, his Congress government had increased the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent via an ordinance, but implementation was stalled due to ongoing litigation. He claimed the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government was using court procedures and legal advice as a shield to delay action.
The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court, which is set to hear it daily from 23 September. Recently, chief minister Mohan Yadav met with the OBC Mahasabha, while state advocate general Prashant Singh discussed the issue with lawyers and stakeholders.
Last month, Yadav had convened an all-party meeting, asserting that all parties supported the 27 per cent OBC reservation and promising legislative and executive action to implement it.
Criticising the BJP, Nath said, “The drama being played out in the name of a ‘grand strategy’ on 27 per cent OBC reservation in MP is nothing short of a conspiracy to deprive the community of its rights.” He also questioned why attendees were barred from bringing mobile phones to Saturday’s meeting, implying a lack of transparency.
Nath further alleged that the BJP has treated the OBC community merely as a vote bank, creating judicial hurdles to block the quota. “If the Congress government could implement 27 per cent reservation, why can’t the BJP? Under whose pressure is the BJP denying OBCs their rights?” he asked.
He called on the OBC community to recognise their “true ally,” asserting, “The Congress had delivered rights to them while the BJP is trying to take them away.”
OBCs constitute roughly 51.8 per cent of Madhya Pradesh’s population. Since 2003, all BJP chief ministers of the state—including Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Mohan Yadav—have been from the OBC community.
With PTI inputs