Kamal Nath: BJP staging ‘drama’ on 27% OBC quota in MP

Last month, Yadav had convened an all-party meeting, asserting that all parties supported the 27 per cent OBC reservation and promising legislative and executive action to implement it.

Criticising the BJP, Nath said, “The drama being played out in the name of a ‘grand strategy’ on 27 per cent OBC reservation in MP is nothing short of a conspiracy to deprive the community of its rights.” He also questioned why attendees were barred from bringing mobile phones to Saturday’s meeting, implying a lack of transparency.

Nath further alleged that the BJP has treated the OBC community merely as a vote bank, creating judicial hurdles to block the quota. “If the Congress government could implement 27 per cent reservation, why can’t the BJP? Under whose pressure is the BJP denying OBCs their rights?” he asked.

He called on the OBC community to recognise their “true ally,” asserting, “The Congress had delivered rights to them while the BJP is trying to take them away.”

OBCs constitute roughly 51.8 per cent of Madhya Pradesh’s population. Since 2003, all BJP chief ministers of the state—including Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Mohan Yadav—have been from the OBC community.

