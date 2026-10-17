'Time to go': Kapil Sibal jabs Rajnath on 'regime change' charge
Rajya Sabha MP says people want the government out, accuses it of corruption and manipulating electoral rolls
Kapil Sibal says people, not the Congress, want a regime change.
Rajnath Singh had accused Congress and its allies of using youth protests to spread anarchy.
The exchange follows demonstrations in Delhi over alleged electoral irregularities.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday, 17 October hit back at Union defence minister Rajnath Singh over his "regime change" charge against the Congress, saying it was the people who wanted a change of government and that it was “time to go” for the BJP-led dispensation.
Sibal's remarks came a day after Singh accused the Congress and its allies of seeking regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and using the energy of young people to spread “anarchy”, amid protests in the national capital over alleged electoral irregularities.
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday, Singh said democracy did not give anyone a licence to create disorder or undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions.
In a post on X, Sibal said, ‘Rajnath Singh: You allege that Congress wants “regime change” the Bangladesh route. No. People want “regime change”.’
‘Protests with the slogan “India against corruption” brought you power. Then: You embraced corruption; captured institutions; manipulated voters list. Time to go!’ the independent MP added.
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The exchange echoes remarks by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, where he openly endorsed regime change amid protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.
“The government alleges the Opposition wants a regime change. We are currently fighting to ensure that elections are conducted properly. But if this kind of brutality continues, there will certainly be regime change. Yes, we all want regime change,” Bhushan said at the press conference, attended by Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, All India Students' Association president Neha Bora and other activists.
Arguing that seeking a change of government was a democratic right, Bhushan asked, “What is wrong with that?” He also said creating disaffection against the government was not an offence in a democracy. The remarks triggered a sharp backlash from the BJP.
On Friday, Singh had accused the Congress and its allies of trying to exploit youth discontent for political confrontation.
"It appears that the Congress and its political allies, directly and through their supporting organisations, are trying to use the energy of the youth to fuel political confrontation and spread anarchy instead of channelling it towards constructive work and nation-building," he had said.
"The youth of the country are being made pawns in the politics of anarchy," Singh added, alleging that the Congress and its allies wanted a change of government on the lines of Bangladesh.
With PTI inputs