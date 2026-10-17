'Time to go': Kapil Sibal jabs Rajnath on 'regime change' charge

Kapil Sibal says people, not the Congress, want a regime change.

Rajnath Singh had accused Congress and its allies of using youth protests to spread anarchy.

The exchange follows demonstrations in Delhi over alleged electoral irregularities.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday, 17 October hit back at Union defence minister Rajnath Singh over his "regime change" charge against the Congress, saying it was the people who wanted a change of government and that it was “time to go” for the BJP-led dispensation.

Sibal's remarks came a day after Singh accused the Congress and its allies of seeking regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and using the energy of young people to spread “anarchy”, amid protests in the national capital over alleged electoral irregularities.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday, Singh said democracy did not give anyone a licence to create disorder or undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions.

In a post on X, Sibal said, ‘Rajnath Singh: You allege that Congress wants “regime change” the Bangladesh route. No. People want “regime change”.’

‘Protests with the slogan “India against corruption” brought you power. Then: You embraced corruption; captured institutions; manipulated voters list. Time to go!’ the independent MP added.