Karnataka assembly polls: Polling on May 10, results on May 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the dates of the Karnataka Assembly election. The ECI said that the election Model Code of conduct will be implemented from today (March 29).

The election will be held for all 224 assembly constituencies on May 10, while the result will be declared on May 13.

The Congress party has announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will contest from the Kanakapura constituency.