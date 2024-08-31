Karnataka: Congress takes out 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march against misuse of Guv office

The Karnataka Congress on Saturday took out the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march in Bengaluru against the alleged misuse of the office of the Governor by the BJP-led Union government to destabilise the state government.

Deputy chief minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar said the march is mainly to ensure that the Raj Bhavan should not become the office of a political party (i.e. the BJP).

"I want to clarify that we organised 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' not on behalf of chief minister Siddaramaiah. The matter is in the court of law...," the deputy CM said.

"This 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' is to make sure that the Governor's office should not become an office of a party. We are going there (Raj Bhavan) with a demand to protect the sanctity of this constitutional post," he said.

Shivakumar lamented that there were many pending petitions, seeking permission to prosecute some individuals, with the Governor.

Holding placards, banners, posters and raising slogans condemning Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Congress leaders led by Shivakumar took out a march, which saw the participation of several ministers, Congress MLAs and MPs.