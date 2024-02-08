Karnataka deputy CM accuses BJP of silencing state's voice in Parliament

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday accused the BJP of not allowing his brother and Congress MP D.K. Suresh to raise his voice in Parliament on injustice meted out to the state.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said: "MP Suresh was not allowed to speak about injustice to Karnataka in Parliament today. They adjourned the session as soon as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya finished his points without giving a chance to the lone Congress MP from Karnataka."

"It is a pity that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya did not speak on behalf of the state in the House though given an opportunity. The BJP MPs must be ashamed of not raising their voice for the state in Parliament. While MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Karnataka are in Delhi to raise the voice for Karnataka, the BJP MPs are refusing to do so," he said.