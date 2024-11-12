Karnataka government delivered on unprecedented scale, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday, 12 November, claimed that its government in Karnataka has delivered on its promises and brought unprecedented prosperity to its people, exuding confidence that they would vote for the party in the upcoming bypolls.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in May 2023, the party went to the people of Karnataka with five guarantees that would help the people of the state achieve prosperity, equity, and justice.

Eighteen months into its tenure, the Congress government has delivered on an unprecedented scale, he claimed.

Listing the guarantees, Ramesh said that under 'Gruha Lakshmi' an annual transfer of Rs 25,407 crore has been made to bank accounts of 1.22 crore women in Karnataka "Anna Bhagya - Annual transfer of '8,433 crores in bank accounts of 4.08 crores citizen, as the non-biological PM's Government refused to allow the Food Corporation of India to sell rice to the Karnataka Government," he said in his post on X.