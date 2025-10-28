Karnataka hits back at critics: ‘We don’t beg or bribe for investment — we build it’
State government says it will rather invest in sustainable growth and long-term innovation than engage in a race to the bottom
In a sharp rebuttal to critics questioning Karnataka’s investment climate, the state government on Tuesday, 28 October, issued a strongly worded statement defending its record and clarifying that the recent relocation of a proposed Google data centre was not a “loss”, but a matter of deliberate choice.
Addressing what it called “self-proclaimed experts and WhatsApp graduates who bark before they think”, the statement underscored that Karnataka did not lose Google — it was lured away by another state offering “unsustainable inducements”.
According to official details, the $15-billion Google data centre project was diverted after the competing state extended a slew of extraordinary incentives, including:
15 years of free power
10 years of water at just 25 per cent of the cost
480 acres of land at throwaway rates
100 per cent SGST reimbursement worth Rs 2,245 crore
“These are not the fruits of merit, but the tools of inducement — a model Karnataka refuses to follow,” the statement read. “We will never mortgage public interest for private gain.”
The Karnataka government said it would rather invest in sustainable growth and long-term innovation than engage in a race to the bottom.
“We don’t beg, plead, or bribe for investment. We attract it,” the statement declared, reaffirming the state’s position as India’s No. 1 destination for FDI and its reputation as the Tech Capital of India.
Emphasising that investors continue to choose Karnataka for its talent, innovation ecosystem, infrastructure, and governance integrity, the government said the data centre’s diversion “does not dent the state’s credibility or confidence.”
“Before preaching, learn your facts,” the statement concluded. “Karnataka doesn’t beg or bribe for opportunities — we build them.”
