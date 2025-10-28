Karnataka hits back at critics: ‘We don’t beg or bribe for investment — we build it’

In a sharp rebuttal to critics questioning Karnataka’s investment climate, the state government on Tuesday, 28 October, issued a strongly worded statement defending its record and clarifying that the recent relocation of a proposed Google data centre was not a “loss”, but a matter of deliberate choice.

Addressing what it called “self-proclaimed experts and WhatsApp graduates who bark before they think”, the statement underscored that Karnataka did not lose Google — it was lured away by another state offering “unsustainable inducements”.

According to official details, the $15-billion Google data centre project was diverted after the competing state extended a slew of extraordinary incentives, including: