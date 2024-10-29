Karnataka is committed to water security: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday, 29 October, said the state is committed to exploring cutting-edge technologies and fostering partnerships to ensure sustainable access to clean water and sanitation for all.

He was speaking at the Harnessing Innovation for a Water Secure Future summit, which aims to bring together stakeholders to address water scarcity and sanitation issues, especially in rural Karnataka.

"We have received an overwhelming response from participants from across the globe who are keen to share their vision and learnings at this summit," Kharge, minister for rural development, panchayat raj, and IT& BT, said.

According to him, the summit is a pivotal initiative aimed at uniting government, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers to tackle the urgent challenges of water scarcity and sanitation in our rural areas.

The summit will also feature a pitching session where selected start-ups can present their solutions, he added.