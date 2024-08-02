Karnataka showdown: BJP padyatra vs D.K. Shivakumar's Jan Andolan
The BJP-led NDA government is showing a stepmotherly attitude to the state, DKS says
In response to the BJP's proposed padyatra (march), which aims to highlight the alleged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam involving Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's wife B.M. Parvathi, the state Congress launched a 'Jan Andolan' on Friday.
The Jan Andolan or people's movement is aimed at exposing 21 major corruption cases, and injustices perpetrated by the BJP-led Central government in Karnataka.
The BJP's seven-day Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra, set to begin on 3 August, aims to press for a CBI probe into the alleged MUDA scam.
Congress leader and deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar launched the Jan Aandolan at Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru a day ahead of the padyatra, and said during the BJP's tenure in the state, there were irregularities of Rs 87 crore in the Bhovi corporation and Rs 47 crore in the Agricultural Market Board in Karnataka.
“Who was the chief minister, who were the ministers, and who was the corporation president when these irregularities occurred? You [BJP] need to answer these questions,” he asked.
Known for his organisational prowess, Shivakumar also expressed concerns that a conspiracy was being hatched to put him in prison again, recalling the time when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged case of money laundering in September 2019.
“I am aware of it. Let them do it. I am ready to face the consequences. Many leaders with my nature and ability will emerge in the Congress party,” he stated.
“Today, we are conducting a sacred mass movement for the survival of democracy. We will ask questions about the scandals and injustices during the BJP period and inform the people. BJP leaders should answer our questions. Our public movement will span from Bidadi to Mysore, where we will enlighten people on how the BJP is attempting to destabilise our government," Shivakumar posted on X after the launch of the andolan.
He revealed that the Congress would also expose the scams involving BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, who has labelled Shivakumar the "father of corruption".
“Does he know anything about my cases? Does he know about the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which I had to go to jail? Your father (former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa) gave permission for the IT in the case. Do you know that the case got quashed in the Supreme Court?” Shivakumar asked.
