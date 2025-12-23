Venugopal urges Centre to cap airfares to Kerala during festive season

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal has urged the Centre to step in and rein in soaring airfares to Kerala during the Christmas and New Year season, warning that unchecked surge pricing is turning a time of celebration into a period of acute financial strain for thousands of travellers.

In a letter addressed to civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, the AICC general secretary (Organisation) highlighted Kerala’s unique travel profile, noting its large expatriate population in the Gulf and its role as a key domestic aviation hub linking major metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Venugopal said the unprecedented spike in ticket prices on these routes during the festive period has imposed severe hardship on ordinary passengers. As holiday travel peaks, airfares have “skyrocketed,” often doubling or even tripling compared to regular rates, effectively pushing air travel beyond the reach of middle- and lower-income families.