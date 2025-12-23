Venugopal urges Centre to cap airfares to Kerala during festive season
Congress leader says soaring festive airfares are causing severe hardship for passengers
Congress leader K.C. Venugopal has urged the Centre to step in and rein in soaring airfares to Kerala during the Christmas and New Year season, warning that unchecked surge pricing is turning a time of celebration into a period of acute financial strain for thousands of travellers.
In a letter addressed to civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, the AICC general secretary (Organisation) highlighted Kerala’s unique travel profile, noting its large expatriate population in the Gulf and its role as a key domestic aviation hub linking major metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Venugopal said the unprecedented spike in ticket prices on these routes during the festive period has imposed severe hardship on ordinary passengers. As holiday travel peaks, airfares have “skyrocketed,” often doubling or even tripling compared to regular rates, effectively pushing air travel beyond the reach of middle- and lower-income families.
Describing the pricing practices as exploitative, Venugopal accused airlines of opportunistically cashing in on festive demand. He said the surge pricing is not only preventing families from reuniting but is also affecting tourism, remittance flows and the emotional well-being of diaspora communities for whom these visits home are rare and deeply cherished.
The issue, he said, is particularly acute in Kerala, where more than 2.5 million residents work in Gulf countries and contribute substantially to the state’s economy. “What should be a season of joy has become a source of stress,” Venugopal wrote, adding that airlines were “fleecing” Kerala residents by capitalising on the festive rush.
Calling for urgent action, Venugopal urged the Centre to consider imposing a temporary or permanent cap on airfares to Kerala during peak travel periods. He also pressed for closer oversight by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, recommending real-time monitoring of dynamic pricing and strict penalties for airlines found indulging in unjustified fare hikes.
Sharing the letter on social media platform X, Venugopal reiterated that government intervention was essential to restore fairness and affordability to air travel during festivals, ensuring that celebrations are not overshadowed by financial anxiety.
With PTI inputs