KCR has tacit understanding with BJP, says Kharge

As many as 26 opposition parties came together to fight against the Modi government but Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who calls himself a secular has not attended even a single meeting, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at Chevella near Hyderabad, Kharge said KCR never spoke about the unity of secular parties to defeat the BJP.

"You call youself a secular party here. But, you are in cahoots with BJP from inside there," he said.

The Congress president said PM Narendra Modi and the Union home minister question Congress party's contributions to the country.