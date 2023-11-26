KCR must list what he did for Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Exuding confidence that Congress would sweep the assembly polls in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to tell people what he did for the state before questioning the Congress party about it.

"BRS supremo KCR is running the most corrupt government in the country and all the money making portfolios are with Rao's family members," Gandhi said at various poll rallies in Telangana.

He also addressed a rally in Kamareddy from where KCR is contesting. The Congress party has pitted its PCC chief Revanth Reddy against him.

Mocking at BJP's poll promise that it would make a backward caste leader its chief minister if voted to power, Rahul Gandhi said, "Brother, you first secure two per cent votes and then talk about CM."

He said the 'six guarantees' given by the Congress to the Telangana people will be made into law at the first cabinet meeting itself and implemented, if the party is voted to power in the state.