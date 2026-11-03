Kejriwal announces anti-inflation march across Goa ahead of 2027 Assembly polls
The ‘Margay Mukti Yatra’ will run from Constitution Day to Goa Liberation Day, with AAP promising to highlight rising household expenses and promote its six guarantees
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a statewide march against inflation in Goa from 26 November to 19 December, accusing the BJP government of failing to keep the rising cost of essential commodities in check.
Announcing the ‘Margay Mukti Yatra’ at a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal alleged that household expenses had increased three to four times during the BJP’s 15 years in power, while salaries and incomes had remained largely unchanged.
“Over the last 15 years, household expenses have increased at least three to four times, but salaries and incomes have remained more or less the same. People are finding it increasingly difficult to run their households,” he said.
AAP leaders Atishi and Valmiki Naik, the party’s Goa unit chief, were also present.
Kejriwal said the prices of essentials, including bread, petrol, electricity, rent and vegetables, had risen substantially. He blamed corruption and political horse-trading for the situation, alleging that the cost of buying MLAs was ultimately passed on to ordinary people through higher prices.
He also cited alleged corruption linked to land conversions under Section 39A of the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, which allows the chief town planner to modify land-use zoning for private plots.
The march, which will begin on Constitution Day and conclude on Goa Liberation Day, will provide a platform for residents to share their experiences of inflation and the difficulties they face in managing household expenses, Kejriwal said.
AAP to promote six guarantees
The party will also highlight its ‘Aamchi Gonayak Guarantee’, comprising six promises, five of which directly address inflation, Kejriwal said.
He claimed the implementation of the guarantees could help each household save at least Rs 15,000 a month. The promises include monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 and free bus travel for women.
With Goa scheduled to hold Assembly elections next year, Kejriwal said the campaign should focus on people's problems, aspirations and expectations.