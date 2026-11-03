Kejriwal announces anti-inflation march across Goa ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a statewide march against inflation in Goa from 26 November to 19 December, accusing the BJP government of failing to keep the rising cost of essential commodities in check.

Announcing the ‘Margay Mukti Yatra’ at a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal alleged that household expenses had increased three to four times during the BJP’s 15 years in power, while salaries and incomes had remained largely unchanged.

“Over the last 15 years, household expenses have increased at least three to four times, but salaries and incomes have remained more or less the same. People are finding it increasingly difficult to run their households,” he said.

AAP leaders Atishi and Valmiki Naik, the party’s Goa unit chief, were also present.

Kejriwal said the prices of essentials, including bread, petrol, electricity, rent and vegetables, had risen substantially. He blamed corruption and political horse-trading for the situation, alleging that the cost of buying MLAs was ultimately passed on to ordinary people through higher prices.

He also cited alleged corruption linked to land conversions under Section 39A of the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, which allows the chief town planner to modify land-use zoning for private plots.