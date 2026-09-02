Kerala CM Satheesan meets Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro

Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan met Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro during her visit to the state and conveyed the affection Malayalis have for the Portuguese football star.

“Had a warm interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam,” Satheesan wrote in a social media post.

The chief minister said he spoke to Aveiro about the state’s deep enthusiasm for football and Ronaldo’s immense popularity among Malayalis. According to Satheesan, she promised to convey the greetings and affection of Kerala’s football supporters to her brother.

The meeting comes as the state continues to examine the controversy surrounding the proposed visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team in 2025.

The previous Pinarayi Vijayan government had publicised efforts to bring Messi and the Argentine side to Kerala. Then sports minister V. Abdurahiman and other officials had also travelled to Spain in connection with the proposed event.

The visit, however, did not take place, prompting questions about its planning, sponsorship arrangements and associated financial transactions.