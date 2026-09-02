Kerala CM Satheesan meets Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro
Meeting offers a new football connection as the state investigates alleged irregularities surrounding Lionel Messi’s failed visit
Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan met Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro during her visit to the state and conveyed the affection Malayalis have for the Portuguese football star.
“Had a warm interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam,” Satheesan wrote in a social media post.
The chief minister said he spoke to Aveiro about the state’s deep enthusiasm for football and Ronaldo’s immense popularity among Malayalis. According to Satheesan, she promised to convey the greetings and affection of Kerala’s football supporters to her brother.
The meeting comes as the state continues to examine the controversy surrounding the proposed visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team in 2025.
The previous Pinarayi Vijayan government had publicised efforts to bring Messi and the Argentine side to Kerala. Then sports minister V. Abdurahiman and other officials had also travelled to Spain in connection with the proposed event.
The visit, however, did not take place, prompting questions about its planning, sponsorship arrangements and associated financial transactions.
The Satheesan government has since ordered a detailed examination of the matter. The chief minister said on Wednesday that a preliminary inquiry had revealed serious allegations, including possible Goods and Services Tax violations and lapses in the appointment of the private sponsor.
A Special Investigation Team is expected to be constituted to examine allegations of GST non-payment and financial irregularities connected with the proposed event. The Enforcement Directorate has also begun looking into related financial transactions.
Against the backdrop of the continuing Messi controversy, Aveiro’s visit provided Kerala’s football supporters with a different connection to the international game.
Ronaldo has not visited the state but commands a substantial following among Malayalis. Satheesan’s message through Aveiro underscored Kerala’s enduring enthusiasm for football even as questions over the failed Argentina event remain unresolved.
With IANS inputs