Kerala CM’s daughter received suspicious payments of Rs 1.72 cr, rules IT settlement board

According to this contract, Veena was supposed to be paid Rs 5 lakh per month, and Exalogic was to receive Rs 3 lakh per month. CMRL Managing Director SN Sasidharan Kartha told the Income Tax Department that the money was, however, paid in monthly installments as per the contract. According to the contract, Exalogic was to provide services of “development, maintenance and management of softwares for daily business and operation of CMRL’s corporate office and factory located in Aluva”.

The issue came to the fore after Malayalam daily Malayala Manorama reported the issue.

A settlement board bench of Justices Amrapali Das, Rameshwar Singh, and M Jagadish Babu said the Income Tax Department has been able to establish based on strong evidence that the money was paid for unrendered services.

In December 2016, the CMRL entered into an agreement to get IT and marketing consultancy services from Veena. Another agreement was signed in March 2017 with Veena's company, Exalogic, for software services. The Income Tax Department argued that the Rs 1.72 crore was received by Veena and Exalogic between 2017 and 2020 in an "illegal transaction".

On 25 January 2019, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at the office and factory of CMRL and the residences of the MD and key officials. The searches were based on tax payment documents from 2013–14 to 2019–20.