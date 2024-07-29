Kerala Cong. calls out fake news spread by 'right-wing ecosystem' on Venugopal

The Congress has strongly condemned right-wing social media profiles and a section of online media for spreading alleged fake news reports about AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

These reports falsely claimed that Venugopal attended an event organised by a bank employees' union in his Lok Sabha constituency of Alappuzha on 27 July, where former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was allegedly included in a tribute list.

In a statement on X on Sunday, the Congress in Kerala claimed a "larger conspiracy" behind the misinformation campaign.

The party clarified that Venugopal did not attend the event, and warned that those who disseminated false information about him would face legal action. "The Bank of India Staff Union had invited Shri K.C. Venugopal, among other prominent figures, to a program in Alappuzha. However, Shri Venugopal did not attend after learning about inappropriate additions to the agenda. This is the accurate account," the Congress stated.