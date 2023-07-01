Kerala: Congress MP Hibi Eden wants state capital shifted to Kochi, CM says impractical

Congress MP Hibi Eden has demanded that the capital of Kerala be shifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam and he had submitted a private member’s Bill to the government in March. However, the state government has opposed the move.

The union ministry of home affairs had sent Eden’s request to the Kerala chief secretary in April and requested the state government to respond to the ministry with their views. In the file notings, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted that the proposal is impractical.

In the Bill, Eden had mentioned that the objective of this Bill was to change the state capital from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam, taking into account its geographic location, importance, and as a central part.

The Congress said they have not discussed the matter, while Thiruvananthapuram MP Dr Shashi Tharoor underscored that the proposal was "wholly without merit".

He also pointed out that it appeared strange that the Central government has written to the state government based on a Private Member's Bill.

"We had tabled a Bill for allocation of HC Benches in state capitals and that was never taken up for such a consultation with either the state government or the Chief Justice of the High Court. It seems mischievous to take the matter up as if it were a serious proposition," said Tharoor.