Kerala flags mass voter exclusions, says lakhs never got enumeration forms

The Kerala government has flagged what it describes as a serious breakdown in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that large numbers of voters never received enumeration forms in the first place, a lapse it says may have led to the wrongful exclusion of around 25 lakh electors.

In a letter sent by the chief secretary to the Election Commission of India and addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the state has sought an immediate extension of the deadline for submitting enumeration forms, arguing that the revision exercise remains incomplete and opaque.

According to the Kerala government, enumeration forms were not distributed to all voters, undermining the very foundation of the SIR process. It said the Election Commission has neither published nor shared details of voters to whom forms could not be delivered, leaving political parties and electors with no way to verify omissions or seek timely corrections.

The letter notes that after the 2025 special summary revision, Kerala’s electorate stood at about 2.78 crore voters. However, lakhs of names have since been removed under categories such as absent/untraceable, permanently shifted, enumeration form shifted, EF refused and death. The state warned that many of these deletions appear to stem from procedural failures rather than genuine changes in voter status.

Crucially, the government said even prominent, long-time residents were affected, citing cases such as sitting Thiruvalla MLA Mathew T. Thomas, former Ollur MLA Rajaji Mathew, and former Kerala director-general of police Raman Srivastava, along with members of their families. Their exclusion, the state argued, underscores the systemic nature of the problem.