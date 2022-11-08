Kerala Guv has lost his mental stability: CPI(M)

"He (Governor) has lost his mental stability. On November 15, we will stage a never before seen protest when one lakh people will protest before the official residence of the Governor, here. Apart from that in all the other districts of the state protests will also be there," said Govindan.



"We have already stated and announced that we will go to any extent to see that things are put in order and we will just not allow the governor to act according to his wishes," added Govindan.