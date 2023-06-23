Kerala HC judgement on Priya Varghese, a blow to the Guv: Kerala CPI(M)

Kerala CPI(M) on June 23 said that the Kerala High Court ruling in favour of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary, was a “blow” to the Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan.

The High Court said Varghese has the relevant experience for the post of Malayalam Associate Professor at Kannur University and her candidature for that position be considered accordingly.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the verdict was a blow to Khan in view of the stand taken by him regarding her appointment.