Kerala: The Syrian Christian vote and the economics of rubber

The arrest of Sister Preeti Mary and Sister Vandana Francis on 25 July at Durg railway station, Chhattisgarh at the instigation of right-wing Hindu elements set off a controversy in Kerala. The two nuns — who belong to a congregation under the Syro-Malabar Church based in Cherthala, Kerala — were accused by a Bajrang Dal worker of trafficking the young tribal girls travelling with them.

Booked for forcible religious conversion, the incident quite understandably aroused strong emotions in their home state, with the church appealing to the Central government for their release.

It was on 2 August, when both nuns were granted bail by the Bilaspur court, that the issue took a political turn. The ruling CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan attacked the church for thanking the prime minister so effusively. Some functionaries even took a cake to the local RSS office. The whole thing, he said, smacked of fascism. He particularly targeted the Archbishop, Mar Joseph Pamplany, for being opportunistic and inconsistent in his stance towards Hindu right-wing attacks on Christians.

Defending its words, and actions, the church responded by calling Govindan’s remarks “second-rate” and asking whether it needed the permission of the ‘AKG Centre’ [shorthand for CPI(M) party headquarters] to issue a public statement. The tit-for-tat touchiness revealed a sore spot — the church’s sensitivity to any allegations of going soft on the BJP — charges that have been getting stronger over time.