Kerala: War of words between Pinarayi Vijayan, LoP Satheesan in Assembly

The Kerala Assembly, on Monday, witnessed a fiery exchange between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and leader of the Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan, leading to the early adjournment of the house amid chaotic scenes.

The confrontation began when Vijayan referred to Satheesan as a "sub-standard person”, to which Satheesan responded by calling the chief minister “corrupt”. Satheesan also directed criticism at Speaker A.M. Shamseer, accusing him of being immature and biased towards the government.

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) members, frustrated by these remarks, attempted to approach the speaker's dais, shouting slogans and raising banners, which led to further disruption on the first functional day of the 12th session of the Assembly.

In the midst of the disorder, Shamseer rushed through the proceedings and adjourned the house for the day, amidst loud anti-Vijayan slogans from UDF members. However, despite the uproar, the chief minister managed to score a political victory.

Catching the UDF off guard, he readily agreed to an adjournment motion proposed by the Opposition to discuss his controversial comments to a national daily about Malappuram's gold smuggling and hawala links. By allowing the motion, Vijayan effectively suspended the day’s agenda for a detailed debate on the Malappuram issue — a move that left the UDF unprepared.

The UDF had anticipated that the speaker would block the adjournment motion, giving them a chance to disrupt proceedings and force an adjournment while blaming the government. Contrary to their expectations, the speaker allowed the motion and set 12 noon for a three-hour debate, giving the UDF the chance to challenge the chief minister.