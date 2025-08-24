Key INDIA bloc allies reinforce message of unity during Voter Adhikar Yatra

“The Election Commission asked me for an affidavit, but when BJP’s Anurag Thakur held a press conference repeating the same points, he was not asked for one. This shows the Commission is not neutral,” Rahul said, adding that the campaign against "vote chori" had begun to penetrate “deep into society”.

The Congress leader also widened the charge beyond Bihar, saying the Commission had failed in its primary task of ensuring correct voter lists in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka as well. “We will not allow election theft in Bihar. No matter what you do, we will stop it,” he asserted.

Asked whether the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav would be the chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, Rahul sidestepped the question but underlined the cohesion within the bloc: “All alliance partners in Bihar are united. Our ideology is the same and our common goal is to stop vote theft.”

CPI(ML) general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya sharpened the attack, describing the ECI as the “Election Omission”. He also said that Chunav Aayog (the EC in Hindi) has become chunauti aayog (challenge commission).

“Creating a clean voter list is the responsibility of the Election Commission. Political parties and civil society are willing to help, but the Commission is abdicating its duty. Public support for the yatra shows people want change with full force,” Bhattacharya said.

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, meanwhile, directed his fire at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “No prime minister has been a bigger liar than Narendra Modi. No one matches him in spreading poison and rumors. But this is Bihar — we will not let democracy and the Constitution be destroyed,” he said.