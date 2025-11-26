Kharge accuses BJP-RSS of disrespecting constitution, damaging institutions

Kharge criticised what he described as symbolic gestures by the RSS and BJP, saying, “It is they who burnt copies of the Constitution, and now they go and offer flowers at Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue, calling it the greatest victory for India’s Constitution and our forebears.”

Highlighting the role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, he emphasised that the Constituent Assembly crafted a Constitution that enshrines democracy, equality, and secular values. He claimed that organisations like the RSS opposed the Constitution during its inception, favouring the Manusmriti instead, and cited historical instances including the 1948 Ramlila Maidan rally where the RSS allegedly burnt an effigy of Dr. Ambedkar.

Kharge also referred to RSS chief Golwalkar’s writings in the organisation’s mouthpiece, Organiser, which opposed the Constitution in 1949, contrasting the RSS’s admiration for ancient texts with the democratic values embedded in modern India’s Constitution.

“Those who once placed the Manusmriti above the Constitution are now, after coming to power, compelled by political expediency to claim it as their own,” Kharge added, reiterating his call for vigilance against what he described as threats to India’s constitutional ideals.

With PTI Inputs