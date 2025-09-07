Kharge accuses ECI of obstructing voter fraud probe in Karnataka

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on 7 September launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of obstructing a criminal investigation into alleged large-scale voter fraud during the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

In a strongly worded social media post, Kharge questioned whether the constitutional body had effectively become the "back-office" of the ruling BJP for 'vote chori'.

Citing an investigative report shared on X, Kharge said that a case involving the fraudulent deletion of voter names through forged Form 7 applications has stalled, with the ECI allegedly withholding vital documents required for a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe ordered by the Congress-led state government.

“Is the Election Commission of India (ECI) now BJP’s Back-Office for #VoteChori?” Kharge wrote, using the Hindi phrase for vote theft.

Kharge laid out what he described as a “chronology” of events that led to the current impasse. According to him, ahead of the May 2023 elections, the Congress had uncovered systematic voter deletions in the Aland Assembly constituency, carried out through falsified Form 7 submissions—used to request the removal of names from the electoral roll.