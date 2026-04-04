Kharge calls NDA ‘opportunist alliance thriving on corruption’ at Puducherry rally

Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling NDA, describing it as an “opportunist alliance” driven by corruption and the alleged misuse of public assets.

Addressing a rally of the INDIA bloc in Puducherry ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress president accused the government led by Narendra Modi of failing to deliver development in the Union Territory.

Kharge urged voters to support the opposition alliance in the 9 April polls, calling it a chance to counter what he described as divisive forces led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

He also criticised the Centre for neglecting smaller regions such as Puducherry and reiterated the Congress party’s demand for full statehood. “We guarantee that statehood will be secured,” he said, arguing that limited powers have hindered governance in the territory.

Targeting the ruling coalition of All India N.R. Congress and the BJP, Kharge alleged widespread corruption, including what he described as a “30 per cent commission system”. He claimed that public funds were being misused and development projects had stalled.