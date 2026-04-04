Kharge calls NDA ‘opportunist alliance thriving on corruption’ at Puducherry rally
Congress chief urges voters to back INDIA bloc, alleges corruption and stalled development under current regime
Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling NDA, describing it as an “opportunist alliance” driven by corruption and the alleged misuse of public assets.
Addressing a rally of the INDIA bloc in Puducherry ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress president accused the government led by Narendra Modi of failing to deliver development in the Union Territory.
Kharge urged voters to support the opposition alliance in the 9 April polls, calling it a chance to counter what he described as divisive forces led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
He also criticised the Centre for neglecting smaller regions such as Puducherry and reiterated the Congress party’s demand for full statehood. “We guarantee that statehood will be secured,” he said, arguing that limited powers have hindered governance in the territory.
Targeting the ruling coalition of All India N.R. Congress and the BJP, Kharge alleged widespread corruption, including what he described as a “30 per cent commission system”. He claimed that public funds were being misused and development projects had stalled.
The Congress leader further accused the government of favouring select corporate interests, alleging that key national resources were being handed over disproportionately. He also criticised the administration for prioritising liquor licences over basic amenities, claiming that hundreds of permits had been issued in recent years.
Drawing comparisons with previous Congress governments, Kharge said earlier administrations had focused on strengthening healthcare and other essential services. He cited the establishment of hospitals as part of efforts to improve public welfare.
Among the party’s promises, he highlighted welfare measures for women and pledged free education from primary to higher research levels if voted to power.
Kharge also recalled governance challenges during the tenure of former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, alleging interference by then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.
The rally was presided over by V Vaithilingam and attended by leaders from alliance partners, including S P Sivakumar, as the opposition stepped up its campaign in the run-up to the polls.
With PTI inputs
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