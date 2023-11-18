Rajasthan: Kharge slams PM Modi, BJP for fielding MLA accused of assaulting Dalit engineer

Why Congress party refused ticket to Malinga

A case against Malinga and others was registered in March 2022 after two engineers were allegedly assaulted at the Bari office of the electricity department in Dholpur district. Later, he surrendered before the police commissioner in Jaipur and was subsequently arrested.

"It is a pity Girraj Malinga, who was not given a ticket by us (Congress) because he beat up a man so much that he was on the verge of dying. It is not acceptable to give a ticket to such a man even if we lose (the seat). We cannot see a man beating a Dalit youngster," Kharge said.

"On the one hand, you (Modi) talk about poor Dalits and you invite those who beat Dalits by giving them tickets on the other," he said.

"What could have happened if you did not give a ticket (to Malinga)?" Kharge asked.

He said a person with such an ideology should not get a place in any party.

"Sensible people have given him the ticket. Modi-(Amit) Shah together are encouraging people who thrash others," Kharge said.

'Modi broke his promise of 2 crore jobs'

The Congress leader also said there are 30 lakh jobs in the public sector but the Modi government provided fewer than one lakh of those. He alleged that the Modi government keeps people from ST/ST and OBC communities away from government jobs.

Kharge also accused Modi of speaking lies, saying the prime minister had promised two crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh to every individual but failed to fulfil those.