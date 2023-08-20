Kharge, Sonia pay tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi here on Sunday.

Senior party members Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal were also present. They paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Among others, Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary also paid homage to Gandhi.