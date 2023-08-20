Kharge, Sonia pay tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary
Senior party members Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal were also present
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi here on Sunday.
Senior party members Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal were also present. They paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.
Among others, Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary also paid homage to Gandhi.
On X (formerly Twitter), the official Congress account carried a post which read, "The architect of 21st-century India, Rajiv Gandhi, is rightfully hailed as the 'Father of Information Technology’. A leader par excellence, his vision left an indelible mark on Indian politics. Our heartfelt tributes to India’s youngest PM, who changed the country forever."
