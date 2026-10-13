Kolkata anti-Gyanesh rally blocked; crackdown on Mamata’s march sparks row

A protest march organised by the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress was brought to an abrupt halt at Rajabazar in Kolkata on Tuesday after a heavy police presence and central forces blocked the route towards Park Circus.

The incident has intensified the political confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, raising questions about the balance between maintaining public order and protecting the democratic right to peaceful protest.

The march, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, was called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities involving the Election Commission.

The organisers also sought to protest against the alleged suppression of opposition voices and police action against demonstrators in Delhi.

However, the planned procession barely moved beyond its starting point. Police erected barricades across the road and established a three-tier security cordon, preventing the demonstrators from proceeding towards Park Circus.

Hundreds of party workers had gathered for the march, accompanied by senior leaders, including MLA Kunal Ghosh, MP Dola Sen and MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The scale of the security deployment stood in sharp contrast to the size of the procession, according to the organisers, who accused the administration of treating a political demonstration as a major law-and-order threat.

The confrontation followed a strong warning from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday night. Speaking during a visit to a Durga Puja pandal, he said he had instructed the police to prevent the march from moving forward.

Adhikari declared, “I have instructed the CP not to allow them to advance even a single step from Rajabazar. I have told the police to nip it in the bud right where it starts.”

He also said central forces should be deployed if necessary, adding, “I will not let them cross. I will not allow any chaos during Durga Puja.”

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda said the police had received no formal application or official notification about the proposed rally.

“We do not have any information regarding any rally or any official intimation,” he said, explaining that the administration could not plan security arrangements based on posters or social media posts.

Nanda also pointed to the additional pressure on the police during Durga Puja, when traffic management, crowd control and public safety require careful coordination. He said organisers needed to follow the prescribed procedures and provide details about the route and expected attendance.

The absence of formal permission was the administration’s principal justification for stopping the march. The Mamata Banerjee-led AITC, however, maintained that emails had been sent and discussions had taken place with the police.