Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's son-in-law joins Congress

Trinamool Congress leader Yasser Haider, who is the son-in-law of state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, joined the Congress here on Saturday.

Haider was welcomed into the party by state Congress President and veteran Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Haider was the state secretary of the youth wing of Trinamool till 2019, after which he was removed from the chair. He had then alleged that he was removed from the post without any prior intimation or valid reason.

Since then, he started distancing himself from the Trinamool before finally jumping ship to the Congress on Saturday.