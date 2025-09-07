Kolkata streets embrace Bengali: Shopkeepers update signboards

The move is part of the state government’s effort to promote the language and protect the cultural identity of Bengali speakers, in the backdrop of alleged harassment of Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

Kolkata municipal commissioner Dhaval Jain issued the circular on Saturday, reiterating a previous request from 30 December 2024, which many shops had ignored. This time, compliance has been made mandatory, with the rule to be enforced within the month. The directive comes with the approval of Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.

The decision also follows earlier moves to promote the use of Bengali within the KMC. Ruling party councillors have been asked to speak in Bengali during meetings, and the mayor recently warned that shops not displaying Bengali on their signboards could face cancellation of their trade licenses.

With IANS inputs