Land-for-jobs case: Lalu had no role in railway appointments, CBI tells Court

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav had no role in railway appointments during his tenure as Union railway minister, arguing that the alleged acts in the land-for-jobs case were not connected to the discharge of any official duty and therefore did not require prior sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Opposing Yadav’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR and subsequent charge sheets, Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, submitted before Justice Ravinder Dudeja that the authority to make or recommend appointments in the railways rested with the general managers, not with the minister.

“Our case is that in the discharge of his official duties, he was not required to make any recommendation or take any decision in these appointments. Therefore, whatever recommendation or decision is alleged was not in discharge of his official duties,” Raju told the court.

No protection under Section 17A, says CBI

The agency contended that Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which mandates prior approval for initiating an inquiry or investigation against a public servant for acts done in the discharge of official duties, does not apply in this case.

“The power to take such decisions lay with the general managers. The minister had no role. Hence, there was no public duty involved in the alleged acts,” Raju argued, adding that sanction under Section 17A had already been obtained in respect of the general managers concerned.

Additional Solicitor General D.P. Singh, also appearing for the CBI, informed the court that the statutory approvals for proceeding against the relevant railway officials were in place.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing next week.

Background of the case

The land-for-jobs case relates to alleged irregularities in Group D appointments in the West Central Railway zone, headquartered in Jabalpur, during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as railway minister between 2004 and 2009.