Last 10 years 'dark decade' for economy: Congress counters BJP on Manmohan Singh

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying while his government's tenure transformed India's economy and society, the last 10 years have been a "dark decade" for the economy.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh's attack on the BJP came after the saffron party's IT department head Amit Malviya criticised Singh's tenure as prime minister, saying not only did he preside over the most corrupt government in independent India’s history, but also made Indians poorer.

Condemning the BJP leader, Ramesh said in an X post, "Mr Amit Malviya, BJP's troll master, has reached a new height of absurdity and malicious deceit today. He is well known for lying about statistics, but today he has decided to invent a new statistic to lie about!"

Noting that Singh is retiring today after 33 years of public service, Ramesh said instead of showing him even a little respect, and having even a tiny shred of decency, Malviya has chosen to slander Singh.

"Neither (Prime Minister) Mr. Narendra Modi nor Mr. Malviya can ever even remotely approach Dr Manmohan Singh's contributions to the making of modern India. He is a man who speaks little and accomplishes much. He is a man who never indulges in self-glory but is prepared to give credit to others, including critics and opponents, where it is due," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said the former prime minister is the symbol of simplicity, austerity, and integrity. "Instead of these nonsensical distortions that sprang from Mr. Malviya’s overactive imagination, here are the plain and simple facts on GDP per capita, based on IMF data: From 2004-2014, India’s nominal GDP per capita went from USD 635 to USD 1,560 — a growth of 145 per cent. From 2014-2024, India's nominal GDP per capita went from USD 1,560 to USD 2,850 — a growth of 82 per cent," he said.