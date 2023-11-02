Last Diwali to worry about inflation, INDIA govt to change policies in 2024: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday, 1 November, slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the skyrocketing prices during the festival season, saying "this is the last Diwali when people have to face such inflation as INDIA government will immediately change the policies that are increasing inflation and benefiting the Prime Minister's friend".

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The festivals that bring happiness are also increasing the worries of the people in the Modi government. Because the prices of every essential thing are skyrocketing."

He said that onion prices have increased by more than 90 per cent and are close to Rs 100 per kg. The price of arhar dal has increased by 40 per cent in a year to Rs 152.