LDF scared to discuss adjournment motions in Kerala assembly: UDF opposition

The Congress-led UDF opposition in the Kerala assembly on Wednesday charged that the ruling LDF was scared of adjournment motions and that is why it did not want to discuss the issue of alleged mismanagement in implementation and collection of GST and other taxes by the government.



The accusation was made by the UDF opposition as it walked out of the House following denial of permission by the Speaker, A N Shamseer, for the notice moved by them to discuss the issue of alleged tax mismanagement in the state.



The Speaker, right at the outset, denied permission for it saying that the issue has been raised and debated several times in the House and was not regarding some recent event or incident.



He, however, said that MLA Roji M John, who moved the adjournment motion, can raise it as a submission in the assembly.