Leaders from 24 political parties arrive in Bengaluru for opposition meet

The leaders from 24 political parties arrived in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon to attend the opposition meeting in an attempt to outline strategy against the BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha.

The leaders include Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received the Congress leadership at HAL airport.

Other prominent leaders who arrived at Bengaluru are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin, Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary, and former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar welcomed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee at the Bengaluru airport while Akhilesh Yadav was received by Minister of Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar at the HAL airport.