Letter that 23 Opposition parties wrote to CJI: Who do we turn to?

Five days after 23 Opposition parties signed a joint memorandum to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on 28 June 2026, the seven-page letter was made public on Friday, 3 July by Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal. The letter concludes by stating: 'When all else fails, people still repose their trust in the judiciary. So, when the judiciary fails to respond, it indicates a complete breakdown of the Republic.'

It also reminds the CJI that judges do not live in ivory towers and would be aware of the situation on the ground. It was not immediately clear whether the CJI's office had acknowledged receipt of the memorandum.

While the memorandum does not make any specific prayer for relief, as it is not intended to be a petition before the Supreme Court, it says that a revision of electoral rolls from scratch should be initiated five years before the next election to allow booth-level officers sufficient time to go from house to house and get the forms filled.

It also briefly mentions the alleged use of five Central agencies by the ruling regime to bring down governments and intimidate elected representatives. It questions the functioning of the electronic voting system and calls for the restoration of ballots, "where appropriate".

Describing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as the "unkindest cut", exclusionary and designed to favour the BJP in select states, the memorandum argues that there is no evidence the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted any exercise to determine the need for SIR in Bihar. It also points out that the ECI has not released any public data showing how many Bangladeshis were detected through the SIR exercise in Bihar or West Bengal.

According to the letter, the "ill-timed and disastrous" decision to conduct SIR in Bihar was taken despite electoral rolls having been digitised in 2002 and subjected to annual revisions by the ECI.