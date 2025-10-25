LIC rebuts Washington Post report as ‘false, baseless, far from truth’

In a strong and unequivocal rebuttal, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday, 25 October, has firmly rebuffed a Washington Post report as “false, baseless, and far from the truth”, asserting its investment decisions are guided solely by integrity and due diligence — not external influence — amid allegations of favouring the Adani Group.

In a detailed statement, LIC asserted that its investment operations are governed by integrity, independence, and due diligence, emphasising that no document or plan, as claimed in the report, had ever been prepared to channel funds toward the Adani conglomerate.

“No such document or plan as alleged in the article has ever been prepared by LIC which creates a road map for infusing funds by LIC into Adani group of companies,” the insurer said, calling the report’s assertions a distortion of fact.

The Washington Post report had claimed that Indian officials allegedly fast-tracked a proposal in May 2025 to channel roughly $3.9 billion (₹33,000 crore) of LIC funds into Adani firms — a claim that LIC has now categorically rejected.