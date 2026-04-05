Like Zubeen Garg, Congress works to unite people: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

The Congress leader also launched a sharp attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the BJP-led government in the state is fostering division among communities. He described Sarma as the “most corrupt chief minister” in the country.

Rahul Gandhi warned that legal action would be taken against the chief minister if the Congress comes to power in Assam. “Let him speak for a few more days. After that, when Congress forms the government, action will follow — even if he seeks forgiveness,” he said.

He further accused the ruling BJP of promoting hatred, contrasting it with what he described as Congress’ commitment to inclusivity and social harmony.

The remarks come as political campaigning intensifies in Assam ahead of upcoming elections, with parties sharpening their attacks and positioning their narratives around governance, corruption and social cohesion.

With PTI inputs