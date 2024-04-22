Rajasthan: The going gets tough for Om Birla in Kota-Bundi

In 2019, when Om Birla entered the Lok Sabha after winning the election from Kota for the second consecutive time, the party surprised him by elevating him to Lok Sabha Speaker.

Surprising, because after all, Om Birla has nothing to do with the illustrious Birla business family. His father was a small shop owner in Kota.

The seat of Lok Sabha Speaker is arguably the most prestigious post in Parliament. The Speaker is the highest authority in the house and also the custodian of the Parliament building. It is said that his affinity with Amit Shah helped Birla get the coveted job.

As Speaker, Om Birla presided over the Lok Sabha with an iron hand. But the same Om Birla who rose to become Speaker of the Lok Sabha after starting his career as a student leader in the educational hub of Kota is now finding the going tough in the saffron bastion of Kota.

In an interesting turn of events, Prahlad Gunjal, the popular BJP leader from Kota, who lost for the second consecutive time to former urban development minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, left the BJP to join the Congress. He was inducted into the Congress by former sports minister Ashok Chandna who, like Gunjal, is from the Gujjar community.

Gunjal apparently showed interest in joining the Congress — and in contesting the Lok Sabha election against Birla. Gunjal has always been critical of Birla, accusing him and his brothers of having turned Kota into their own fiefdom, with no space for other BJP workers to serve the party.