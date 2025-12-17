Lok Sabha passes SHANTI nuclear energy Bill amid Opposition walk-out

Amid a walkout by Opposition parties, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, clearing the way for private participation in India’s civilian nuclear energy sector even as critics across parties warned that the legislation weakens safety, accountability and public oversight.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote, with Union minister of state for the departments of space and atomic energy Jitendra Singh hailing it as a “milestone legislation” that would help India meet its target of generating 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047. Singh argued that nuclear energy was central to India’s clean energy transition and its global ambitions.

“India’s role in geopolitics is increasing. If we have to be a global player, we have to follow global benchmarks and global strategies,” Singh told the House. “The world is moving towards clean energy. We too have set a target of 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047.”

The government has maintained that opening the sector to private players will unlock investment, accelerate capacity addition and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Opposition parties, however, accused the Centre of rushing through a far-reaching reform without adequately addressing long-standing concerns over nuclear safety, liability and regulation.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor mounted a detailed critique of the Bill, objecting to its description of nuclear power as a “clean and abundant” source of energy. He said the language was “dangerously misleading” as it ignored “serious, massive and irreversible risks from radioactive leaks and long-lived nuclear waste that remains hazardous for millennia”, as well as the possibility of catastrophic accidents.