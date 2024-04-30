Lok Sabha polls: Badli MLA Devender Yadav is interim Delhi Congress chief

The Congress on party on Tuesday has announced the appointment of Devender Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Devender Yadav, who was an MLA from Delhi's Badli, is presently the Congress's Punjab in-charge.

Yadav will also continue in his role as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Punjab, the party said.

The decision follows the resignation of former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who stepped down amidst the Lok Sabha polls, criticising the party high command over the party's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the elections in Delhi.

In a statement, the Congress stated, "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Devender Yadav as the interim President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. He will continue in his role as AICC In-charge for Punjab."