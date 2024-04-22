Lok Sabha polls: BJP's Surat candidate elected unopposed; cancel election, says Congress

As campaigning intensifies for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on 26 April, the BJP’s candidate for the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, Mukesh Dalal, has been declared elected unopposed, with the poll authority in Surat awarding him the certificate immediately.

It is worth noting here that while Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was disqualified, the other candidates mysteriously withdrew from the fray. Kumbhani’s papers were rejected by the returning officer and Surat collector Sourabh Pardhi, citing alleged discrepancies in Kumbhani's proposers' signatures.

Gujarat BJP president C.R. Paatil hailed Dalal's uncontested election as a significant triumph for the BJP, and attributed Surat's "first lotus" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.