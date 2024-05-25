Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 53.73% turnout till 5 pm, highest in North-East Delhi seat

A voter turnout of 53.73 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in Delhi on Saturday, with people braving scorching heat to exercise their franchise in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

Delhi had witnessed 60.52 per cent voting in the 2019 general election when the BJP had swept all the seats.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that 53.73 per cent turnout had been recorded till 5 pm with one hour left for the official closure time. The highest turnout of 57.97 per cent was recorded in the North East Delhi constituency, while the New Delhi seat had the lowest voting percentage at 50.44.

Chandni Chowk recorded 53.27 per cent polling, East Delhi 53.69 per cent, North West Delhi 53.17 per cent, West Delhi 54.15 per cent and South Delhi 51.84 per cent.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar were among those who exercised their voting right in the national capital.